Speaking ahead of Stoke City’s visit to Bramall Lane tomorrow, Heckingbottom admitted it could prove difficult to fill the void created by the Germany under-21 international’s departure because the terms of the loan deal negotiated with his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion were so favourable.
Having insisted United have yet to receive official expressions of interest in any of their leading names ahead of the transfer deadline later this month, Heckingbottom also ruled-out the possibility that fringe players could be sold in order to create room on a recruitment budget already under pressure before it emerged owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in talks about relinquishing control.
“That’s not something I’d even think about, no,” Heckingbottom told The Star, when asked if he might wheel and deal in order to free-up some finance. “Not a chance. Definitely not. There’s no reason why we wouldn’t want to keep our top players. There’s no interest in doing anything like that whatsoever.”
Heckingbottom’s words will also go some way towards easing fears that Iliman Ndiaye, who excelled for Senegal at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, could be sold at a critical stage of the campaign. United enter their meeting with Alex Neil’s side second in the Championship and nine points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers.
“There’s been nothing for anyone,” Heckingbottom said. “No approaches.”