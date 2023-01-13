Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has confirmed he has no interest in selling anyone on the periphery of his starting eleven in order to help fund his search for Reda Khadra’s replacement.

Having insisted United have yet to receive official expressions of interest in any of their leading names ahead of the transfer deadline later this month, Heckingbottom also ruled-out the possibility that fringe players could be sold in order to create room on a recruitment budget already under pressure before it emerged owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in talks about relinquishing control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s not something I’d even think about, no,” Heckingbottom told The Star, when asked if he might wheel and deal in order to free-up some finance. “Not a chance. Definitely not. There’s no reason why we wouldn’t want to keep our top players. There’s no interest in doing anything like that whatsoever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom’s words will also go some way towards easing fears that Iliman Ndiaye, who excelled for Senegal at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, could be sold at a critical stage of the campaign. United enter their meeting with Alex Neil’s side second in the Championship and nine points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

“There’s been nothing for anyone,” Heckingbottom said. “No approaches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iliman Ndiaye has not been the subject of any enquiries, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom insists: Paul Terry / Sportimage