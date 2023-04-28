News you can trust since 1887
Promoted Sheffield United outline Preston approach in bid to overhaul Burnley

Blades are promoted with three games to spare and celebrated their success after the midweek West Brom win

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Sheffield United are re-focusing on the task of beating Preston North End at Bramall Lane tomorrow after setting a new set of targets following their promotion to the Premier League.

Wednesday night’s victory over West Bromwich Albion sealed United’s place in the top-flight and sparked jubilant scenes, with fans and players alike toasting promotion long into the early hours.

United trained today ahead of the clash with Ryan Lowe’s side tomorrow and although boss Paul Heckingbottom insisted his side have a responsibility to the league to ensure they remain professional right until the final kick of the final game, he may take the opportunity to provide some of his squad players with some game-time in the last home encounter of the campaign.

“Obviously it's the last home game and we've still got a couple of bumps and bruises, so we'll leave the team until tomorrow,” said Heckingbottom’s No.2, Stuart McCall.

“We've got 85 points and the last time I was fortunate to be here [in 2005/06] we got 90. We're one behind Burnley in terms of wins, and the lads might get a few quid if they get another clean sheet.

“So there are targets. It's the last game at home and they'll want to go out on a high.”

Preston, in 10th, travel to Bramall Lane with aspirations of gatecrashing the play-offs and earning the chance to join United in the Premier League.

“It [promotion] was brilliant, obviously,” McCall added. “West Brom had everything to play for, and they were compact and difficult to play against.

“But second half, I thought we came out and showed what we can do. It was great to get it done, the players and staff had a couple of shandies, and now it’s about getting ready for the next couple of days.

“We had a good night, naturally. But focus turns to the next games now. We've had a terrific season and we don't want to finish poorly. We want to finish as best we can.”

