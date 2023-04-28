Prince Abdullah, the Sheffield United owner, has confirmed he still plans to sell the Blades despite their promotion to the Premier League, after admitting that Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover bid is now “unlikely”.

The Blades looked set for a change of ownership after the Nigerian businessman agreed a £115m deal with the Saudi Prince over taking over at Bramall Lane. But Mmobuosi has struggled to get a deal over the line and his period of exclusivity has now elapsed, leaving the Prince to admit a deal is now “unlikely”.

“I can’t say it’s off but I think maybe now it’s unlikely. But everything is open,” the Prince told Talksport. “I can’t comment more than that.

“If we reach a decision I want it to be before we start preparations for the next season. It can’t affect the team next year. It has to be done now. If we are in the club, we are going to manage it the best we can.”

The Prince described himself as “exhausted and burned out” by the last two years of owning United in the Championship, describing the toll it has taken on his family. Asked if he still plans to sell the Blades, he added: “This is my intention, but nothing is guaranteed. I’m not going to sell to just anybody. I care about who owns the club next.

“The most important decision in any club is not hiring the right manager or the right players, it starts from the top. If the owner is a bad owner it can drive everything eventually to the ground. My intention is to sell but it’s not guaranteed yet.

“There are other parties interested. I would rather do something in the next four weeks or do nothing, but these things never go as expected. There are always some complications here and there.

“The important thing is that we are now in the Premier League. You can have all the money in the world but how can you have a night in Sheffield like [Wednesday] night? Share it with the fans and the players, see the people’s faces and the young fans’ faces, how proud and happy they are. You can’t put a value on that.”

Mmobuosi is understood to have paid a substantial amount of money to prove his commitment to taking over United, with uncertainty surrounding what happens to that sum if his takeover does not go through. Asked if he owes Mmobuosi money if he does not gain control of United, the Prince said: “No, this is not accurate but I don’t want to talk about that. Dozy is a good man and hopefully he will be successful in whatever he does in the future. But we don’t owe anyone any money.”

Mmobuosi is the second individual to agree a deal to buy United with the Prince, after Henry Mauriss last year. The American was later revealed to be in a California jail for wire fraud and the Prince moved to reassure fans that he will “make sure we will do our due diligence right this time.”

“We cannot guarantee anything,” he added, “because good people is not enough. Managing a company is not the same as managing a club because it comes with pressure. But we will try to do our best and pray it’s the right decision.

