Sheffield United contract futures set to become clearer as boss meets with owner

As many as a dozen senior players are facing uncertain futures this summer following the Blades’ Premier League promotion

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST

The plethora of players facing uncertain futures at Sheffield United is set to receive more clarity on their respective fates over the next seven days, ahead of a huge summer of potential upheavel at Bramall Lane following promotion to the Premier League.

As many as 13 senior players, including loanees, could move on this summer as planning for the top-flight begins, with 10 of those set to leave at the end of June as things stand - including the likes of Ollie Norwood, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp.

The Blades are understood to have options in the majority of cases to extend the deals but it adds an extra challenge for United’s recruitment team ahead of what is already shaping up to be a key summer.

“No, not at this moment,” said United’s No.2 Stuart McCall, when asked if United had made progress on contracts. “That’ll be done over the next seven days.

“Paul will sit down with the players. He’s got a chat with the owner, today at some stage I think, and it’s a balancing act.

“We need to know the budgets and what we can do. It’s an ongoing process. We knew what we needed if we went up and that’ll be decided, I imagine, in the next seven days.”

United were promoted on Wednesday evening by beating West Bromwich Albion and play the first of their three remaining games tomorrow afternoon at home to Preston North End.

“We've worked hard since we came in, everyone connected to the club,” McCall added. “We've got a top group of players, really experienced pros and you've got to enjoy it.

“But straightaway we were thinking of next season. You don't switch off, it's the next game and next season. We know where we are and what the recruitment's going to look like.”

