Sheffield United remain interested in the defender but could face competition from their Championship promotion rivals.

Nottingham Forest could be open to letting Andrew Omobamidele leave this month amid interest from Sheffield United and one of their Championship promotion rivals.

The Star reported earlier this month on United’s interest in Omobamidele, with defensive reinforcements swiftly becoming a priority following Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury. The towering Australian ruptured his Achilles against Burnley and returned to parent club Leicester City for rehabilitation, leaving a huge gap in the Blades defence.

Omobamidele is on a long list of possible targets in the final two weeks of the transfer window, with widespread belief he could be on the move as minutes prove hard to come by at the City Ground. And now The Telegraph suggest Forest are ‘open to potential outgoings’, with their 22-year-old centre-back attracting interest.

Should United firm up interest, then they could face competition from promotion rivals Leeds United, who have regularly been linked with Omobamidele this month. Daniel Farke gave the defender his senior debut at Norwich City before also handing him a first ever Premier League appearance, with the West Yorkshire club also thought to be keen on adding depth at the back.

The report also suggests there is ‘overseas’ interest in the Forest centre-back, although there is no suggestion where that interest might come from. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are keen to recoup most of the £11m they spent on Omobamidele back in 2023, whether that be through a purchase or a six-month loan which includes a permanent clause.

Omobamidele was signed by Forest as a future prospect but even with that status, played less than he would have liked since moving. The Republic of Ireland international made 11 Premier League appearances last season, with only eight of them coming from the start.

The defender has fallen even further down the pecking order this campaign and is yet to play a single top-flight minute as his side make a shock push for Champions League qualification. His sole appearance came in a Carabao Cup penalty-shootout defeat against Newcastle United in August.

Defensive additions have so far been put on the backburner at United, who are keen to get deals over the line further forward before focusing on that specific area of the pitch. They remain in talks with Southampton and Leicester City over loan moves for Ben Brereton Diaz and Hamza Choudhury respectively, while interest intensifies in Tom Cannon who was recalled by the Foxes on Wednesday.

The aforementioned talks are not progressing as quickly as United might have liked and so alternative options are being considered, particularly in midfield. The Star reported on Thursday morning that Bramall Lane chiefs could swoop for Shea Charles, who has only just been recalled from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, while former promotion-winning favourite Tommy Doyle is also on the club’s radar.