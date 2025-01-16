Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Southampton midfielder could end up at Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United this month.

News of Shea Charles’ recall to Southampton raised a few eyebrows among Sheffield Wednesday supporters who woke up to the shock announcement on Thursday morning.

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri confirmed the midfielder’s season-long loan had been cut short as a final comment during Wednesday evening’s fan forum, with the Star previously reporting on a break clause which has now been triggered. Charles can play against Leeds United and Bristol City but as things stand, he will then head back to St Mary’s.

It remains to be seen what Southampton plan on doing with Charles, with reports from the south coast suggesting Wednesday could pay an ‘additional loan fee’ to welcome the 21-year-old back. But there has been widespread interest in the Northern Ireland international and the worst fears of Owls supporters came true on Thursday.

The Star broke news of transfer interest from fierce rivals Sheffield United, who have Charles on a long list of possible midfield options. A move to Bramall Lane would be a sucker-punch for Wednesday fans who have come to love their on-loan midfielder, with many voicing their concerns on social media.

Wednesday and United fans react

@MASSIVEOWLS wrote: “Think he’ll be going back, this is politics being played out here, l would have thought additional loan fee would have been discussed before the deadline, smacks of internal politics as said, utterly depressing.”

@Stephenq57 wrote: “Why can't we have just one drama free season?”

@manilaowls wrote: “As much as I hate to say we can’t compete if that’s the case Joe it what it is.”

@JakeSwfc wrote: “How does it get worse every time?”

News of Bramall Lane interest was met with much more positive response among United supporters, with Chris Wilder known to want midfield additions following Oliver Arblaster’s season-ending injury. Many Blades also took to social media following links with their club.

@james674099846 wrote: “Would make my year. Please do it.”

@SeanWhite15 wrote: “Wilder’s just on windup here surely.”

@HKBladeChris wrote: “Please make it happen.”

@Neil1889 wrote: “This would be hilarious [laughing emoji.”

@Josh_SUFC2 wrote: “omg this would be hilarious.”

Southampton verdict

While reports suggest a transfer battle could take place, there is also the possibility Southampton were impressed enough by Charles to give him a shot in the first-team. Ivan Juric’s side are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and could feasibly want to test the former Manchester City prospect under their new manager - something their fans believe could happen.

@MSymonds10 wrote: “Shea Charles being recalled is by far the most sensible decision we could have made. We need him to be a Southampton player next season. He needs to start playing in this team. Downes and Les haven’t been good this year so with 5 months left let’s see what Shea does.”

@kingersaint wrote: “There are plenty of Saints fans who rated him from last season too. Hopefully he returns better and forces his way into our midfield - shouldn’t be too difficult!”

@lambsfcf wrote: “It’s not best for the player and if Saints get relegated (99% sure thing) not best for the club. I feel it is because of two things: 1) try to limit the damage in breaking all the wrong records. 2) in Saints’ position it must be very difficult to persuade new players to join.”