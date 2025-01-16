Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Exclusive: Sheffield United consider transfer move for promotion hero with "special bond" with Bramall Lane

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United would consider a move for former promotion-winning hero Tommy Doyle in this window as their search for midfield reinforcements continues. The Blades are light in the middle of the park after Oliver Arblaster’s season-ending injury, with Vini Souza also set to miss this weekend’s clash with Norwich City at Bramall Lane with a troublesome hamstring issue.

That situation has increased the pressure on youngster Sydie Peck and former Everton man Tom Davies, who boss Chris Wilder has readily admitted the Blades are taking a risk with after his recent injury history. Hamza Choudhury has been identified as United’s main midfield target but progress on that move has not been as swift as United would have hoped, and the Blades’ recruitment team are considering other targets on their list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we revealed earlier today that list includes the name of Shea Charles, the midfielder catching the eye on loan at United’s city rivals Wednesday who has been recalled by Southampton, and we understand Doyle is also featured on it. The Manchester City youth graduate enjoyed a successful spell at Bramall Lane in 2022/23, helping United into the Premier League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of his last-minute stunner against Blackburn Rovers.

Doyle subsequently joined Wolves as a makeweight in City’s Matheus Nunes transfer but has played a bit-part role of late. His last start came earlier this month in a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, in which he was withdrawn just before the hour mark before manager Vitor Pereira described Doyle as “missing” in his post-match press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle came off the bench for the final four minutes of Wolves’ 3-0 loss at Newcastle United last night but big-money summer signing Andre and Joao Gomes appear to be Pereira’s first-choice partnership in the middle of the park.

The midfielder has made no secret of his affection for the Blades and received a good ovation on his return to Bramall Lane with Wolves last season. Speaking after promotion about the possibility of representing the Blades in the Premier League the following year, Doyle admitted: “I love the place and I would love to come back. I’ve got a special bond with the club and the fans so we’ll see what happens. But yes, of course I would love to come back.”