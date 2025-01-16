Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Exclusive: Sheffield United eyeing transfer move for key Sheffield Wednesday man after 11th-hour future decision

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United could make a seismic transfer move for Shea Charles this month, The Star understands, after the midfielder was recalled from his loan spell at the Blades’ city rivals Wednesday. The 21-year-old has impressed at Hillsborough after joining on loan from Premier League strugglers Southampton in the summer.

Confirmation of the news that Wednesday fans feared came late into a revealing fans’ forum at Hillsborough last night with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, who took a call late in the evening before returning and telling a shocked room of Southampton’s intention to trigger the recall clause in Charles’ contract. As The Star had previously reported, the Saints had until midnight on Wednesday evening to make that call - making it the ultimate 11th-hour decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we reported this morning Charles could still play for Wednesday against United’s promotion rivals Leeds United this weekend while reports from the south coast have suggested that Charles could return to Wednesday later in the window. That would also suggest that he could be sent elsewhere in this window, and we understand that Charles’ name has now been inked on the Blades’ long list of targets this month.

The player’s agent has a good relationship with key Bramall Lane officials while United’s need for midfield reinforcements is no secret, with Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City one confirmed target if he is allowed to leave the King Power Stadium. The Blades also considered signing Charles in the summer, before a decision was taken upstairs that no further loans would be sanctioned amid uncertainty over the future ownership of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He instead joined Wednesday, linking up with his younger brother Pierce, and his performances across 24 appearances saw the possibility raised that he would be recalled to help his parent club’s Premier League relegation struggle. But Ivan Jurić, the Saints boss, is keen to bring in his own players this window and is looking to trim his existing squad - a situation that has given United hope over signing Ben Brereton Diaz before the month is out.