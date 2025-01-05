Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United could battle Leeds United for £11m transfer target amid Nottingham Forest exile

Sheffield United could go head-to-head with their local rivals Leeds United if they firm up their interest in Nottingham Forest man Andrew Omobamidele in this transfer window. The Star understands that the Republic of Ireland international is a player on United’s long list of targets this month, after the blow of losing Harry Souttar to a season-ending Achilles injury.

United are focusing their initial search on forward areas, we’re told, with Ben Brereton Diaz among the top targets as Chris Wilder seeks a player capable of playing wide left and also covering up front. Louie Barry, of Aston Villa, is another option after his goal-laden loan spell at Stockport County but Brereton Diaz is understood to be United’s top choice.

Kwame Poku, the Peterborough United youngster, also has admirers amongst some of United’s recruitment staff but is out until March after surgery on a hamstring injury. United are seeking reinforcements in midfield as well, looking at Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury and Tyler Morton of Liverpool, but were forced to redraw their plans for January after confirmation that Souttar would not kick a ball again this term.

Omobamidele was a player of interest for United back in the summer of 2023, as we revealed at the time, before he made an £11m move to Forest after they were promoted to the Premier League. The 22-year-old has only played 15 times in all competitions for Forest, however, and has made one appearance this season - in the League Cup, against Newcastle.

He has only been named in four matchday league squads at the City Ground and was last involved in a matchday on October 21. He is also on the radar of a number of other Championship sides - including Leeds, managed by Omobamidele’s former boss at Carrow Road in Daniel Farke, who once described the youngster as “outstanding.”

Forest see him as one for the future and are flying high in the Premier League as things stand, meaning a loan exit to the Championship may make sense for all parties. Speaking a year ago after scoring on his debut in the FA Cup at Blackpool, he said: "Ultimately, I want to do something at this club. I want to be a part of something and that's why I came here.

"It's a massive club. It's funny actually, most of my family are diehard Forest fans so I want to seriously contribute to the club. I had to wait a while to get my debut, but there is a process and timing to everything. I had to stay ready and be patient, but I'm happy it came today. The lads have been great. The staff and the players have made me feel at home from day one. I like the place."