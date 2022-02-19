Not quite in the same way as Tuesday’s game against Hull City, when Shota Arverladze’s side, as they were perfectly entitled to do, ensured the match had all the rhythm of a dizzy drunk on the dancefloor.

But Sheffield United know that Swansea City, today's opponents at Bramall Lane, like to pass the ball around and then pass it some more.

“Someone isn’t going to have as much possession as they would like,” manager Paul Heckingbottom told journalists earlier this week. “So, if that’s us, then we have to be as good without the ball as we are with it. Either way, we want to be in control.”

So who, as United hope to end a run of two straight goalless draws following last Saturday’s stalemate at Huddersfield Town, should Heckingbottom select for the meeting with City? Does Billy Sharp return after being named on the bench in midweek? Is Oli McBurnie, previously of Swansea, his best strike partner or does Daniel Jebbison warrant a start?

The Star’s James Shield selects his picks for a fixture United hope sees them take another important step towards play-off qualification, and explains the reasoning behind those selections.

James’ Team: Foderingham, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Basham, Egan, B Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Gibbs-White, McBurnie, Sharp.

James’ Subs: A Davies, Ndiaye, Robinson, Berge, Fleck, Jebbison, Goode.

James’ Thinking: Sharp returns because, quite simply, he’s the best striker at Bramall Lane. Still one of the best in the Championship in fact, despite turning 36 earlier this month.

I thought long and hard about partnering him with Daniel Jebbison. But in the end I opted for McBurnie.

Yes, he needs to improve his finishing. Yes, despite everything else he brings to the team, he must start scoring goals. But if McBurnie, previously of Swansea of course, isn’t up for the challenge of facing his former club then something is wrong. And his last two shifts, despite failing to find the back of the net, have otherwise been pretty encouraging.

But I would look for an excuse to introduce Jebbison from the bench at some point. The same as Iliman Ndiaye, who could also represent another option alongside Sharp. His partnership with McBurnie sometimes stutters. But they’re both intelligent enough footballers to work things out.

Swansea aren’t the most physical outfit in the division. So that could increase Sander Berge’s chances of featuring. He has great technical gifts but does need to improve the physical side of his game. We shouldn’t be talking about ‘potential’ at this stage of his career in England. We should be reflecting on some dominant performances, particularly as this is second tier rather than Premier League football.

John Fleck will rediscover his best form soon. Of that I’m certain. But if the past few matches have taught us anything, other than the fact Sharp is simply indispensable, it’s that Oliver Norwood and Conor Hourihane are United’s best midfield combination right now. Like McBurnie and Morgan Gibbs-White, Hourihane is an ex-Swansea player and so his knowledge of how they like to go about their business could be invaluable here.