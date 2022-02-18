On-loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the attacking midfielder missed six games after being hurt during December’s win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

One of United’s most influential players this season, Gibbs-White was eased back into action with a substitute appearance when West Bromwich Albion visited Bramall Lane last week before starting the draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Swansea City, United manager Paul Heckingbottom told The Star: “I’ve been surprised with how fit he’s been. He’s a naturally fit boy anyway and that meant we were able to put him through some tough sessions when he came back to us.

“But even so, I didn’t think he’d be where he is right now. And he’s just got his first 90 minutes since coming back under his belt as well, which was great to see.”

Gibbs-White has claimed five goals and four assists in his first 19 Championship outings for United.

Together with captain and leading scorer Billy Sharp, he is among a select band of players Heckingbottom knows he can ill-afford to be without as United chase an immediate return to the Premier League following last term’s relegation. They finished the latest round of games eighth in the table, two points outside of the play-off positions.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United completed the full 90 minutes against Hull City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We knew Morgan wouldn’t be right at it straight away, but I think he’s done really well,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s available again and so that sharpness will just come back naturally.”