Sheffield United: Why on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers man has surprised Bramall Lane's coaching staff

Morgan Gibbs-White has “surprised” Sheffield United’s coaching staff with his performances since recovering from injury.

By James Shield
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:00 pm

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United v Hull City: Frustration for Blades as they fall into Shota Arv...

On-loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the attacking midfielder missed six games after being hurt during December’s win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

One of United’s most influential players this season, Gibbs-White was eased back into action with a substitute appearance when West Bromwich Albion visited Bramall Lane last week before starting the draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Swansea City, United manager Paul Heckingbottom told The Star: “I’ve been surprised with how fit he’s been. He’s a naturally fit boy anyway and that meant we were able to put him through some tough sessions when he came back to us.

“But even so, I didn’t think he’d be where he is right now. And he’s just got his first 90 minutes since coming back under his belt as well, which was great to see.”

Gibbs-White has claimed five goals and four assists in his first 19 Championship outings for United.

Together with captain and leading scorer Billy Sharp, he is among a select band of players Heckingbottom knows he can ill-afford to be without as United chase an immediate return to the Premier League following last term’s relegation. They finished the latest round of games eighth in the table, two points outside of the play-off positions.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United completed the full 90 minutes against Hull City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We knew Morgan wouldn’t be right at it straight away, but I think he’s done really well,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s available again and so that sharpness will just come back naturally.”

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/mcburnies-critics-are-rebuked-3573436

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his team to face Swansea City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Paul HeckingbottomBramall LaneFulhamCraven Cottage