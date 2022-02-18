Heckingbottom’s comment, made ahead of tomorrow’s game against Swansea City, has been interpreted by some as a criticism of the striker’s displays during goalless draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McBurnie enters the meeting with his former club having scored only twice since the beginning of last term. But the Scotland international retains Heckingbottom’s confidence. Indeed, the 44-year-old insisted McBurnie’s record since leaving the Liberty Stadium must be viewed “in context” before outlining the meaning behind his comment.

“What I was getting at, and this goes for every single player, is that it’s no good pointing the finger if things don’t go your way,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Everyone can say why they fail. You can walk into any pub in the country and find someone who will tell you they could have made it but didn’t for whatever reason. You won’t find many who will tell you that they did make it.

“It’s all about taking ownership. That’s what we want the lads to do. That and continue to challenge themselves.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United, talks with Oli McBurnie: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

McBurnie effectively repaid his £20m transfer fee by helping United retain their Premier League status during his first season in South Yorkshire. But, like the rest of their squad, he struggled as they were eventually relegated 12 months later.

Forced to isolate after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19 before Christmas, McBurnie then contracted the coronavirus himself before, having lost what was described at the time as a “significant” amount of weight, being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

United prepared for the meeting with Russell Martin’s side ranked eighth in the table, two points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough and level with Nottingham Forest. They play AFC Bournemouth tonight.

“I’m not concerned that we didn’t score (against Huddersfield or Hull),” Heckingbottom said. “We think a lot of games are going to be like that, where teams sit in and make it difficult. It’s not the quality of chances, there were some fantastic chances.

Sheffield United face Swansea City in the Championship next: Andrew Yates / Sportimage