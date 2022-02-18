Kyle Naughton, who progressed through Bramall Lane’s youth system before being sold to Tottenham Hotspur, had hoped to face his former club despite missing the visitors’ last three games.

But City head coach Russell Martin has confirmed the match will come too soon for Naughton, who made 50 appearances in United colours ahead of his switch to north London 13 years ago.

“Kyle would love to be back for this one, we would love him to be back for this one with it being his home town,” said Martin, who will also be without Nathanael Ogbeta due to a hamstring complaint.

“But it’s a game too early for him.”

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin during the Sky Bet Championship match against Sheffield United at the Swansea.com Stadium: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

City have prepared for the contest in 16th, eight places behind United who are unbeaten in seven outings as they chase top six qualification. Although the loss of Naughton and Ogbeta is a blow, Martin will welcome back Ryan Bennett from suspension. Bennett and Naughton both missed the goalless draw between the two clubs in south Wales earlier this term.

“We’re just quite low on numbers,” Martin acknowledged. “So any addition to the squad is welcome.”

United are still without Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens, while strikers Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick are also facing lengthy absences.

Paul Heckingbottom is expected to recall captain Billy Sharp after starting him on the bench for Tuesday’s stalemate with Hull City, with Daniel Jebbison and former City marksman Oli McBurnie hoping to partner him in attack.