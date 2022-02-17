Entering Saturday’s game against Swansea City only two points outside of the play-off positions but having failed to score in either of their last two matches, United are facing calls to hand Jebbison a regular starting role after recalling him from a loan spell at Burton Albion.

Having coached Jebbison at under-23 level before awarding him his senior debut for the club during a spell in caretaker charge last term, Heckingbottom is a huge admirer of the England youth international.

But explaining why Jebbison is yet to feature since returning from the Pirelli Stadium, where he netted nine times in 23 appearances, Heckingbottom said: “Daniel, and this is very important, is 18 years old. He hasn’t been 18 very long either. He will still be 18 when we start next season.

“Just relax with him. We know how good he is and what a great lad he is. But he’s also a young lad.

“For me, if we’d have brought him back and then thrown him straight in, well, that would have meant something here is going badly wrong which it isn’t.”

Daniel Jebbison scored on his full Premier League debut for Sheffield united at Everton last season: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

With David McGoldrick joining record signing Rhian Brewster on United’s casualty list, Jebbison will remain a regular member of Heckingbottom’s squad between now and the end of the campaign.

Suggesting captain Billy Sharp is likely to return against Swansea after beginning the stalemate with Hull City on the bench, Heckingbottom continued: “We are working with Jebbo and we are pushing Jebbo. We’ve noticed a real difference in him since he came back and that will be thanks to the work he’s done with Jimmy (Floyd Hasselbaink, the Albion manager).

“The danger is, as always, if he came in and things didn’t go well that people would look at him differently. He would still be the same player, though.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Leila Coker/PA Wire.