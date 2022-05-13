'Ooooh David McGoldrick' ... 'Gutted' ... 'Modern day legend' - Sheffield United fans pay tribute to departing hero

The announcement that David McGoldrick is to leave the club at the end of his contract brought out hundreds from tributes from Blades who hailed the impact of a player who arrived on a free transfer and went on to become one of the most important United players of the modern era.

The striker’s injury picked up this season meaning he has missed much of this campaign, denied supporters the opportunity to bid farewell while he was kitted out but there is hope that McGoldrick will come out onto Bramall Lane one more time tomorrow to wave goodbye.

Davis McGoldrick played a pivotal role in SHeffield United's promotion from the Championship into the Premier League in his first season at the club

Social media was awash with tributes to the Republic of Ireland international, whose goals helped send United into the Premier League and while there, despite not finding the net, he played a pivotal role in an incredible season that saw the Blades finish ninth.

The following season they were relegated but McGoldrick finished top goalscorer.

On twitter Barnstoneworth posted: “Oh David McGoldrick. He was given a great reception after the Fulham game. Every bit deserved, I think we knew then that it was goodbye. Didzys goals that second season in the Prem and the goals that took us there will always be remembered.”

Sinead added: “Thank you for your service Didzy what a player always put in a shift in got on a free and probably one of the most skillful players our team has seen a baller, a kind man always had time for fans gutted to see you go all the best lad.”

James W said: “What a great servant to the club these last few years, thank you Didzy! All the best for the future!”

And Josh Chapman said: “Gutted but absolutely the right decision. Proper servant for this club and will be missed greatly. Thank you for everything, Didzy.”

Lucy Pritty posted: “Ohhh David McGoldrick! Ever since you joined Sheff Utd in 2018, you've always gave 100% effort in every game that you played.. scoring some vital goals along the way, a absolute joy to watch and you'll be sorely missed by us all.. thanks for everything Didzy.”

Pete added: “Remember him playing for Ipswich at the Lane and thinking he’s a real player. Yes missed a few but a genius with the ball and a great entertainer and no doubt a top bloke. Thank you Didzy I’ve enjoyed every minute, you will be missed.”

Kieran Batham said: “Modern day legend, some player anarl that team that went up from Champ still my favourite Blades team ever and he was right at the forefront the goals at Hull standout for me.”

And Matt said: “I think we owe Didsy a special reception tommorow.”

Christopher Hastings said: “Not surprised but still absolutely gutted. One of the best players I’ve seen at the Lane. His work ethic was something else.”