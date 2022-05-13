Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side's play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest

Predicted Sheffield United team to face Nottingham Forest in play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane

Paul Heckingbottom may have had to deal with a huge number of injuries this season but ahead of Sheffield United’s play-off semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest he can take solice in the fact that there are no new concerns.

It’s up front where United have the least amount of options but they do have players in attack in excellent form.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye have been superb of late and the onus will be on them to get the goals United need to take the advantage going into Tuesday’s second leg at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Heckingbottom said earlier in the week: “Bill’s (Sharp) another few days closer. We’d like him to be (able to play), if he's available to play some part in the tie.

"If he’s not ready, he’s not ready. He is doing all he can and the staff are doing all they can to make sure there is that opportunity.”

“Morgan (Gibbs-White) has been back on the grass today (Thursday),” added the Blades boss.

"Conor (Hourihane) and Morgan didn’t train last week.

"We’re fine. George (Baldock) has had more training minutes in him, he’s looking good.

"Touch wood, everything at the minute is as good as it can be.”

Baldock returned to the substitutes bench against the Cottagers having limped off against Bristol City on Easter Monday with a hamstring injury.

1. Wes Foderingham

An easy choice, of course, Wes Foderingham will go into this one full of confidence not least after his display the last time the side's met, which included a penalty save

2. George Baldock

Still a few question marks over George Baldock's fitness but he was on the bench last week and despite not playing for a few weeks, Paul Heckingbottom will prefer to have a natural right-sided player in there rather than Ben Osborne who, as ever, has filled in admirably

3. Chris Basham

Another very easy choice given his recent form and Chris Basham will be buoyed by the announcement of his new contract at the club

4. John Egan

Gone through his work pretty much unheralded this season - maybe we're taking John Egan for granted a little bit. Was superb last week against Fulham and will have his hands full against Forest, too. He can more than cope

