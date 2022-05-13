Predicted Sheffield United team to face Nottingham Forest in play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane

It’s up front where United have the least amount of options but they do have players in attack in excellent form.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye have been superb of late and the onus will be on them to get the goals United need to take the advantage going into Tuesday’s second leg at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Heckingbottom said earlier in the week: “Bill’s (Sharp) another few days closer. We’d like him to be (able to play), if he's available to play some part in the tie.

"If he’s not ready, he’s not ready. He is doing all he can and the staff are doing all they can to make sure there is that opportunity.”

“Morgan (Gibbs-White) has been back on the grass today (Thursday),” added the Blades boss.

"Conor (Hourihane) and Morgan didn’t train last week.

"We’re fine. George (Baldock) has had more training minutes in him, he’s looking good.

"Touch wood, everything at the minute is as good as it can be.”

Baldock returned to the substitutes bench against the Cottagers having limped off against Bristol City on Easter Monday with a hamstring injury.

1. Wes Foderingham An easy choice, of course, Wes Foderingham will go into this one full of confidence not least after his display the last time the side's met, which included a penalty save Photo: Isaac Parkin Photo Sales

2. George Baldock Still a few question marks over George Baldock's fitness but he was on the bench last week and despite not playing for a few weeks, Paul Heckingbottom will prefer to have a natural right-sided player in there rather than Ben Osborne who, as ever, has filled in admirably Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

3. Chris Basham Another very easy choice given his recent form and Chris Basham will be buoyed by the announcement of his new contract at the club Photo: David Klein Photo Sales

4. John Egan Gone through his work pretty much unheralded this season - maybe we're taking John Egan for granted a little bit. Was superb last week against Fulham and will have his hands full against Forest, too. He can more than cope Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales