'A fairytale' - David McGoldrick bids emotional farewell to Sheffield United fans with heartfelt message

McGoldrick made well over 100 appearances for the Blades after being signed by Chris Wilder on a free transfer in 2018 following his release from Ipswich Town.‘Didzy’ would go on to become a firm favourite at Bramall Lane with his goals helping United win promotion into the Premier League.

This season has been cut short through injury and it was revealed that he would be leaving when his contract expires, along with Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McGoldrick of applauds the Sheffield United fans during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. James Wilson/Sportimage

After the news was released, McGoldrick posted a message to United fans on social media to thank them for their support during his time at Bramall Lane and called on them to get behind the players in their Championship play-off semi-final against one of his former clubs, Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Alongside a video of his best bits, the post read: “All good things must come to a end and my time at SUFC has come. From coming on trial and winning promotion, winning player of season, players player of season, goal of season, 10 goals in the Premier League and making friends for life has been nothing short of a fairytale.

"Your love and support from you fans that you have given me has never gone unnoticed and I will never forget it!

"The club and players (my brothers) are in good hands under Hecky and his staff and I’m confident this season will be be a happy ending for me.

"Let’s have the lane rocking tomorrow as always!