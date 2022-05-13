Goodbye David McGoldrick - Sheffield United to release Blades hero and two others

The striker has missed most of this season through injury and with his contract running out he will be free to leave when it expires.

Also leaving when their current cotracts run out at Lys Mousset, who is on loan in Serie A and midfielder Luke Freeman, who finished the season at Millwall.

McGoldrick became a Bramall Lane hero after his partnership with Billy Sharp fired Sheffield United into the Premier League, coming in on a free transfer after leaving Ipswich Town.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset are approaching the end of their contracts with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

He would also play a big role in United’s two Premier League campaigns, where in the first season, despite struggling to score was lauded by supporters for his incredible work rate.

He would finish top Blades goalscorer in the second season in the top flight, where they suffered relegation.

A short statement on the club website read: “United would like to thank David, Lys and Luke for the contribution they made to the club in their time as a Blade.”

United announced earlier this week that Chris Basham had signed a new contract to take him to 2024 while Jack Robinson has also triggered an extension.

The club have also announced that Ben Osborn will be staying on. The versatile midfielder, who joined from Nottingham Forest has played in a number of positions in midfielder and in defence throughout his time with the Blades.