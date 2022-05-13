Morgan Gibbs-White's 'fearless' determination to beat Nottingham Forest for Sheffield United fans

United welcome Steve Cooper’s side to Bramall Lane for the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals on Saturday with morale sky-high following an excellent run of form that secured a top six place.

Gibbs-White has been key to that success and United fans will be hoping to see the exciting Wolves loanee add another to his catalogue.

Morgan Gibbs-White says he and his Sheffield United team mates have no fear of Nottingham Forest as they prepare to meet in the Championship play-off semi-finals

Should the 22-year-old turn on the style as he has often done this season, then the Blades will be well set for the return leg at the City Ground on Tuesday.

And Gibbs-White says there is a belief running through him and the team that the top flight is within their sights.

“I'm never afraid of stepping out onto the field, even on big occasions like this if anything I'm more suited to these games because there's a lot on the line,” he said. “But there's no fear within the boys and there's no fear within me. I just can't wait to get going.

He added: "I've always been the one that just wants to play wherever I've been, no matter where, no in the matter what stage, whether it is in the park with my boys or on the biggest stages, I've always wanted to play.”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoken about how his first job when taking over was to reconnect this team with the fans and he’s managed that. Now Gibbs-White is hoping the Bramall Lane roar can power the team to Wembley, having been blown away by the atmosphere for last Saturday’s play-off clinching win over Fulham.