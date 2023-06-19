News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United looked at £40m Inter Milan target three years ago

Folarin Balogun, who is now valued at around £40m by Arsenal, could have joined Sheffield United for a fraction of that amount during their last spell in the Premier League.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST

Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder held talks with the youngster soon after leading United to a ninth placed top-flight finish three years ago, before discussions with the Londoners broke down for a variety of reasons. Although the deal Wilder had proposed was a loan, The Star understands he wanted United to also negotiate a ‘right to buy’ option after being convinced of Balogun’s talents.

The pair eventually worked together when Wilder later took charge of Middlesbrough. However, it was during a placement with Reims in Ligue 1 last term where Balogun truly began to show the potential which had earlier prompted United’s then manager and his recruitment gurus, many of whom still remain in South Yorkshire, to make an approach.

Most Popular

After scoring 21 goals and claiming two assists in France, Balogun is now being chased by some of Europe’s leading names. Champions League finalists Internazionale have reportedly been quoted nearly twice Heckingbottom’s transfer budget this summer by officials at the Emirates Stadium, following exploratory conversations earlier this month.

That figure could rise now that Balogun has netted his first goal for the US national team, having pledged allegiance to the States ahead of England and Nigeria. He was on target during their CONCACAF Nations League victory over Canada over the weekend. Balogun had previously been capped by the Three Lions at under-21 level.

Folarin Balogun, in action for England, was once wanted by Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / SportimageFolarin Balogun, in action for England, was once wanted by Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (right): Simon Bellis / SportimageFormer Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage
