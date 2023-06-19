With his contract at Bramall Lane set to expire next summer, Ndiaye has been linked with a move to the Stade Velodrome ever since revealing it is his ambition to represent the French club at some stage during his career. After enjoying a breakthrough season in the Championship last term, representing Senegal at the World Cup and scoring 15 goals as Paul Heckingbottom’s side secured promotion, Ndiaye’s situation is inevitably being monitored by a host of teams both at home and abroad despite Heckingbottom’s insistence that he must remain at Bramall Lane.

Although Marseille were minded to wait for the 23-year-old to become a free agent before entering the race for his services, firm approaches from Everton or Tottenham Hotspur could convince them to try and strike now. But officials there have yet to appoint a new manager, following Igor Tudor’s departure midway through a 24 month deal.

Negotiations with Lille’s Paulo Fonseca are reportedly at an advanced stage. But with former River Plate chief Marcelo Gallardo failing to reach agreement after holding talks about the vacant role - plus Lille’s reluctance to part company with Fonseca - it could be some time before Tudor’s replacement is unveiled.

Rather than being cavalier and simply chasing the biggest salary, Ndiaye’s representatives and advisors have adopted a conscientious approach towards their client’s career following his progression through United’s development programme and into Heckingbottom’s first team. They refused to seriously engage with Everton during the January transfer window, when the Liverpudlians launched an attempt to acquire his services; fathoming that it was not in Ndiaye’s best interests to play there given the boardroom upheaval at Goodison Park.

Heckingbottom, who made no secret of the fact that he agreed, was delighted when they elected to leave him in South Yorkshire with Ndiaye himself also stressing during a series of private meetings that he remained committed to helping United reach the Premier League.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Iliman Ndiaye: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After spending time in Marseille’s youth programme before heading to England, Ndiaye admitted during an interview with an overseas media outlet last year that he dreamt of returning to Provence at some stage. Crucially, however, he did not set a timescale for that to happen and his inner circle would prefer the switch to occur when the situation there is more settled.

Ndiaye has not travelled to represent his country during their latest round of games because his wife is due to give birth. Heckingbottom has publicly argued it would be a mistake for United to cash-in on their most valuable asset ahead of the new PL campaign - insisting they should offer him a fresh contract, containing a realistic release clause, instead.

Although Ndiaye is ambitious, with both United’s coaching staff and his team mates alike confessing he is destined to reach the very top of the game, he also understands that he is almost guaranteed a place in Heckingbottom’s starting eleven. Leaving as a free agent would also guarantee him a bumper pay day, with his worth on the open market being factored into any pay arrangement.

Marseille supporters at the Stade Velodrome: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images