The Nottingham Forest supporter allegedly attacked by Oli McBurnie has denied his claims were "brought about by a desire for compensation" on the first day of the Sheffield United striker’s court trial.

Forest fan George Brinkley told Nottingham Magistrates' Court he genuinely feared for his life after allegedly being put in a headlock by McBurnie's Bramall Lane team-mate Rhian Brewster during a post-match pitch invasion that followed last season's Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.

Brinkley, 27, claimed he was singled out and attacked after telling McBurnie: "You're s*** at football, I'm better than you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors claim Scotland international McBurnie, who was wearing a protective boot over an injury, suffered "a loss of temper and control" as Brinkley celebrated Forest's penalty shoot-out win on May 17, which ended United's hopes of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie, 26, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, who has scored nine goals in 18 games this season, denies a single charge of assault by beating, claiming he lost his balance after going to the aid of a teammate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After social media footage alleged to show the assault was played to the court on Wednesday, Brinkley said he invaded the pitch from the Peter Taylor Stand because of the "adrenaline" of Forest reaching a Wembley final.

Giving his account to a district judge via a video-link to a witness room, Brinkley said he had been sitting near the dug-out, in the second row of the stand, for the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie, 26, (right) of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, arrives at Nottingham Magistrates' Court where he is charged with assault by beating. McBurnie denies a charge of assault by beating: Jacob King/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court: "At half-time I spoke to a couple of [United] players. "I said: 'Oli McBurnie you are shit at football, I am better than you and I'm not a pro'."

Brinkley said the former Swansea City and Barnsley striker McBurnie had heard the comment, adding: "He responded to me, laughing, and said: 'You look like you are'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said: 'Enjoy the Championship next season'. I had a smile on my face. Hopefully because I was joking, it came across in that way. It's just a bit of banter, isn't it?"

Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie, 26, (right) of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, arrives at Nottingham Magistrates' Court where he is charged with assault by beating. McBurnie denies a charge of assault by beating: Jacob King/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by prosecutor Simon Jones how McBurnie had reacted, Brinkley said: "He had a grin on his face - quite patronising... looking down on me."

Describing what he claims happened moments after Forest's 3-2 penalty shoot-out win, Brinkley told the court: "I celebrated with the two people directly behind me. I jumped over the advertising boards - I had that much adrenaline going through me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

After joining other fans in hugging Forest defender Steve Cook, Brinkley said, he saw that United forward Billy Sharp had a nosebleed. Sharp had been attacked by a Forest fan and headbutted, with the supporter later being sentenced to six months in prison. "My instant reaction was shock," the supporter added. "I didn't know how it had happened."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invited to tell the district judge what happened next, Brinkley said: "I got headlocked to the ground. I was laid on my back. Oli McBurnie stamped on me once, stamped on me twice, then went to stamp on me for a third time, but then got pulled away. My instant reaction was to kick him but I didn't because I knew what the repercussions would be."

The alleged victim said he knew his assailant was McBurnie because he was the only person he had seen wearing a protective boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn't get up because of the people around me," he said. "I felt that I was going to get my head kicked in. I did genuinely fear for my life because I have had head injuries in the past and my head is very sensitive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Brinkley did not realise it was Brewster who had put him a headlock until he saw social media footage of the incident. During cross-examination by McBurnie's barrister, Lisa Judge, Brinkley was asked if he was suggesting that the striker had selected him out of a crowd of hundreds and assaulted him "purely because you had said he was a s*** footballer".

Ms Judge asked: "He (McBurnie) said: 'Aha, that's the man who said I was a s*** footballer, I am going to stamp on him?'" Brinkley answered: "I believe so."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in his evidence, Brinkley denied his claims of assault were "brought about by a desire for compensation". He was also warned to be respectful after addressing Ms Judge as "babes" and accusing her of trying to "sugar coat" what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court: "The video doesn't lie", before being asked whether his claims of being stamped on were "made-up fantasy". Brinkley answered: "No it's not - not at all."

The trial has been told McBurnie maintains that he did not make any physical contact with Brinkley. In a statement to police shortly after the incident, the player also said he had lost his balance slightly after being out injured for several weeks. His statement added: "My intention at all times was in fact to make sure that I did not make any such contact with him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second witness in the trial was a teenage boy who filmed the alleged assault while on the playing surface. The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, admitted he had made an error in his initial statement to police by saying McBurnie, rather than Brewster, had taken Brinkley to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving his evidence via videolink from a witness suite, the boy told the court McBurnie had "charged" at the alleged victim with an aggressive look on his face. "He was very angry by the look on his face," he told the court. "It's quite obvious that he was stomped on."

Prosecutors dropped a common assault charge brought against Brewster in July. The trial continues.