Paul Heckingbottom has warned that upgrading Sheffield United’s academy to category one status must be “a priority” for the Blades after insisting: “We don’t want to fall behind.”

The Blades continue to operate at category two level, which puts them at a disadvantage when it comes to keeping hold of some of their key young players. Recently, highly-rated academy forward Kylan Midwood was poached by Manchester City, with boss Heckingbottom estimating four or five starlets have been lost in similar circumstances in recent times.

Becoming category one would give United more protection against the likes of City, Manchester United and Co. looking to pick off their best young talent, but would come at a cost – with certain obligations in terms of pitches, facilities and coaches having to be satisfied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will currently go in the Blades’ favour is the reputation of their academy – no other in the country provided more players for the England squad that went to the World Cup this winter – and the pathway to the first-team, with a bigger emphasis set to be placed on younger players as the club looks to become more self-sustainable in the coming years.

"I've heard Kyle [Walker] and Harry [Maguire] when they're interviewed and how fondly they speak about the academy. There's going to be people listening to that,” Heckingbottom said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to grow the academy, to become category one and get the facilities up to speed. We don't want to fall behind. It's certainly got to be a priority if the club wants to grow and become a bigger force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thumbs up from Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“As a manager, really, my job should be about just looking after the first team. But if I owned the club or was in a different position here – and I do care about the place - that's the way forward. To grow the club and tap into all that potential dotted around the place, and the coaching staff we've got here.

Advertisement Hide Ad