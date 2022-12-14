Returning stars Sander Berge and Jayden Bogle got some much-needed minutes in a behind-closed-doors game at Leicester City as they continued their Sheffield United comebacks this afternoon.

The pair were part of a United XI that took on the Premier League side, with Jack Robinson also looking to have made an appearance as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury judging by photos of the game posted by United’s media team.

Chris Basham wore the captain’s armband against a strong Leicester side including Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans and Timothy Castagne while Berge and Bogle enjoyed some much-needed game time. Berge damaged knee ligaments in defeat to Queens Park Rangers back in October and made his return with a cameo off the bench in victory over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Bogle, meanwhile, had to go back under the knife again after it was revealed that some of the metalwork used in his initial knee operation was causing him some discomfort.

