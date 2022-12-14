Mark Duffy, the former Sheffield United favourite, has landed his first coaching role after being appointed to the interim management set-up of Macclesfield FC.

Duffy signed for Town on a part-time playing basis, to give him the chance to complete his UEFA A-Licence and dedicate time to coaching, and was yesterday confirmed as Town interim boss Neil Danns’ assistant.

Town have also confirmed that Sammy McIlroy will continue in his role as first team mentor. A statement from the Silkmen read: Macclesfield FC are delighted to confirm that Neil Danns has accepted the role of interim first team head coach and he will be assisted by Mark Duffy.

“Universally respected throughout the club, fan favourites Neil and Mark were the standout candidates to take immediate charge of our first team and were approached by the football club following the departure of David McNabb and Tim Lees last Saturday.

“We were delighted when both Neil and Mark accepted these roles on an initial interim basis – allowing the club to conduct a meticulous and thorough search for a longer-term solution.

“Fully recognising our ethos, model and footballing philosophy, both Neil and Mark unquestionably have the best interests of the club engrained within them and have been integral members of our successes to date.”

Former Sheffield United star Mark Duffy returns to Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Founded in 2020 after Macclesfield Town were wound up, Macclesfield FC enjoyed promotion in their first season from the North West Counties Football League Premier Division and now play in the Northern Premier League Division One West. “Thanks for all the messages,” Duffy posted on social media, “and for Macclesfield for the opportunity.”