All season, while their Sheffield United teammates have been fallen like flies seemingly by the week, Oliver Norwood and John Egan have stood out as rare ever-presents for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Just as well, too, considering they are arguably the two players in United’s squad who don’t have direct replacements. Egan has played every league minute for the Blades this season, and many for the Republic of Ireland over international breaks too, while Norwood’s only rest came after being withdrawn after 69 minutes of the opening-day defeat at Watford.

The pair have been amongst the most influential and impressive for United this season down the spine of the team, with Heckingbottom’s men strengthening their grip on second place in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane last weekend.

So, what’s the secret to such longevity? According to Norwood, it’s pretty simple. “I think I'm just fortunate,” the former Northern Ireland international told The Star. “I look after myself, obviously, but a lot of it is fortunate. I'm built a certain way; I've got a robustness.

“I've played with knocks and strains but you just get on with it, it's part of being a professional footballer. If you only wanted to play when you felt 100 per cent, you wouldn't play many games. That's how it is, you get on with it and roll with the punches.

“I think I am quite lucky, touch wood, that I've never had anything too serious. I've had a hernia operation but that was in the off-season when we got promoted. I've never missed a training session here or had a day off, I'm just lucky that I don't have injuries. I must be very lucky.”

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United takes a free kick: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

That doesn’t mean Norwood hasn’t had his challenges this season as he readjusted to being partnered with different midfielders so frequently, as Sander Berge, John Fleck, Ben Osborn and then Tommy Doyle endured periods in the treatment room this season.

Berge and Osborn are now back in the squad while Doyle is close to returning and Fleck is being monitored, after a whack in training caused a build-up of fluid around the site of his fractured leg he suffered earlier in the season.

“We started the season how we finished the previous one, with me, Flecky and Sander,” Norwood added. “You have relationships with players, you know where they are or aren't going to be and what they're going to do. We've played together now, us three, 60 or 70 times.

“And then Flecky came out and it's me, Sander and Tommy. Then Sander comes out and it's us and Flecky's back, and then [James] McAtee comes in...

“You get used to playing with people and sometimes it can take a bit of time to get used to it when it changes. Knowing each other's strengths and weaknesses.

“But the young players have been fantastic, they've come in and freshened up the group and really took on how we want to play and go and chase promotion. they've been brilliant, with us helping them and them helping us.”