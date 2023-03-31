Latest injury news ahead of Championship clash between Norwich City and Sheffield United

Sheffield United are preparing for another ‘cup final’ this weekend as they take on Norwich City in the Championship. The Blades could fall out of the automatic promotion spots if they fail to claim all three points at Carrow Road.

United have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and have looked set for a return to the Premier League, however two defeats in their last five games has allowed Middlesbrough to dramatically narrow the gap. Michael Carrick’s side currently sit only three points behind and will be confident of a convincing win over relegation candidates Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, this clash is just as important to Norwich who sit on the cusp of a play-off spot. The Canaries have failed to win any of their last three matches but have lost only one of their previous eight.

Ahead of a huge game in Norfolk, we take a look at the latest team news...

Norwich

Norwich have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s clash, however they still have six players set to miss the meeting with the Blades.

David Wagner confirmed that Sam Byram has returned to training but will need a further few weeks to regain full fitness. Onel Hernandez and Jon Rowe won’t return for the Canaries until after Easter, while Isaac Hayden, Przemyslaw Placheta and Kieran Dowell remain long-term absentees.

However, Norwich will benefit from the return of Adam Idah. The forward was absent from their draw with Stoke City but featured for the Republic of Ireland over the international break.

Sheff Utd

Sheffield United have confirmed Rhian Brewster has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery earlier in the campaign. The striker, who hasn’t played since October, is set to miss the European Championships with England’s U21s.

The Blades also have another fresh concern in Ben Osborn, whom Paul Heckingbottom confirmed will miss the trip south after an ‘accident’, though he claimed it was not injury related. Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison will be unavailable after picking up an ankle/foot injury whilst with the England U20s but is expected to return soon.