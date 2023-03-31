Rhian Brewster is set to miss the rest of the season, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

The centre-forward has been out of action since October after being forced to undergo hamstring surgery. Although medical staff at Bramall Lane had hoped he would return before the end of the campaign, as United prepare to resume their push for automatic promotion, Heckingbottom has now confirmed the club’s record transfer signing will not recover before May after experiencing a set-back in his recovery process.

“Rhian has had a complication and we won’t see him again this season,” Heckingbottom said, confirming that another long-standing absentee, Rhys Norrington-Davies, is progressing as planned. “So that means Rhys is now ahead of him in his progression.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United embraces Rhian Brewster: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Brewster, aged 22, has been plagued by injuries since completing his £26m move from Liverpool three years ago. That fee is being paid in instalments while, despite that fee, The Star understands he is not among the top-earners at Bramall Lane.

Brewster has recently been spotted at games walking with the aid of crutches. Despite his predicament, the England under-21 international regularly attends matches and has been praised by teammates and coaching staff alike for the encouragement he provides behind the scenes.

With United second in the Championship table ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Norwich City, who are five places behind in seventh, Heckingbottom said: “I have nothing but positive words to say about Rhian, especially in terms of how he’s handling things. I know it won’t be easy for him. But if he came into this room to speak to you now, he’s been bright and bubbly and upbeat.

Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion moves the ball away from Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“If I could give anyone a break right now, then I’d want it to be Rhian. If anyone deserves one, it’s him. But that’s not the way it seems to be working out for the lad right now unfortunately.”

Daniel Jebbison will also miss the trip to East Anglia after being diagnosed with what Heckingbottom described as an “ankle stroke foot” complaint.

