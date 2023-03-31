More big calls in Sheffield United predicted XI v Norwich City after injury blows: Gallery
Sheffield United’s push for the Premier League resumes tomorrow at Carrow Road as they face Norwich City on the back of a two-week international break.
The majority of United’s international stars returned without any issues, although Daniel Jebbison picked up an injury and there was concern over midfielder Ben Osborn after an “accident” saw him referred to a specialist for further tests.
United kick-off in Norfolk three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, and with a game in hand, as they look to regain their place in the Premier League.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom has some big selection calls to make – so we stepped into his shoes to select the side we’d send out to hopefully silence the Canaries. What would you change?