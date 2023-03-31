News you can trust since 1887
More big calls in Sheffield United predicted XI v Norwich City after injury blows: Gallery

Sheffield United’s push for the Premier League resumes tomorrow at Carrow Road as they face Norwich City on the back of a two-week international break.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:02 BST

The majority of United’s international stars returned without any issues, although Daniel Jebbison picked up an injury and there was concern over midfielder Ben Osborn after an “accident” saw him referred to a specialist for further tests.

United kick-off in Norfolk three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, and with a game in hand, as they look to regain their place in the Premier League.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has some big selection calls to make – so we stepped into his shoes to select the side we’d send out to hopefully silence the Canaries. What would you change?

A general view of Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium

1. Next up for the Blades

A general view of Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium

In fine form last time out against Blackburn Rovers, helping the Blades reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a series of fine saves, Foderingham will deservedly keep his place at Norwich

2. Wes Foderingham

In fine form last time out against Blackburn Rovers, helping the Blades reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a series of fine saves, Foderingham will deservedly keep his place at Norwich

One of a number of tough selection calls for Paul Heckingbottom, Baldock was left on the bench for Greece's friendly against Lithuania last time out so should hopefully be fit and raring to go. So just gets the nod over Jayden Bogle in my side

3. George Baldock

One of a number of tough selection calls for Paul Heckingbottom, Baldock was left on the bench for Greece's friendly against Lithuania last time out so should hopefully be fit and raring to go. So just gets the nod over Jayden Bogle in my side

One of a number of players United were sweating on over the international break, if Ahmedhodzic has returned fit and healthy then he will likely get the nod over Chris Basham

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic

One of a number of players United were sweating on over the international break, if Ahmedhodzic has returned fit and healthy then he will likely get the nod over Chris Basham

