Son of former Blades striker Craig Beattie had been on trial at United but embargo scuppered any deal: reports

Scottish starlet Jevan Beattie has been handed the chance to impress at Brighton and Hove Albion after Sheffield United’s transfer embargo scuppered hopes of him following in his dad’s footsteps and signing for the Blades, according to reports north of the border.

Beattie, the son of former United forward Craig, was thought to have impressed on trial at United and offered a deal. But the Daily Record reported today that United’s transfer embargo put paid to any hopes of bringing him to Sheffield, and he will instead try his luck at Brighton and Hove Albion instead.

To perhaps further complicate matters, Beattie’s current club Motherwell would be due training compensation should the youngster move elsewhere.

Despite Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom‘ experience and knowledge of Scottish football, from his time north of the border with Hibs, and the fact that United have previously viewed Scotland as a rich source of talent, the club’s perilous financial situation is also well documented and Beattie may now move elsewhere.

Heckingbottom has spoken previously about the need to bolster the academy ranks, with the departures of Will Lankshear and Kylan Midwood, to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, just two of the more high-profile losses to category one clubs in recent times.

