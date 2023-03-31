News you can trust since 1887
'Not true' - Sheffield United boss dismisses midfield suggestion

Tommy Doyle and Oliver Norwood are not in direct competition for a position within Sheffield United’s midfield, Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, after raising the possibility that he could pair them together between now and the end of the season.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:00 BST

With their progress into the FA Cup semi-finals meaning they now have to shoehorn at least 10 matches into a five week period, United play the first of nine games remaining on this season’s Championship schedule at Norwich City tomorrow.

MORE: Norwood on the Scholes effect

Although Doyle has impressed of late in the deep lying role Norwood had appeared to make his own since arriving at Bramall Lane five years ago, Heckingbottom denied he faces a straight choice between one or the other before departing for Carrow Road. Indeed, given United’s congested fixture schedule, the 45-year-old predicted there will be moments when they partner each other in the engine room of a team which is chasing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

“It’s not Tommy or Oli,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We actually had a lot of success earlier in the season when they worked together in a two or a three. What’s happened of late is that, because Tommy has gone in a bit deeper, the narrative has changed. But that narrative isn’t necessarily correct.”

After watching his team suffer a dip in form which allowed Middlesbrough to gnaw away at what only a couple of months ago appeared an unassailable lead over Michael Carrick’s third placed side, Heckingbottom’s decision to recall Doyle and James McAtee has rejuvenated United’s faltering campaign. They travel to East Anglia in second and three points ahead of their rivals from Teesside, having contested one match less.

MORE: Tommy’s amazing family tree

On loan from Manchester City, the duo are both ineligible for selection when United face their parent club at Wembley later this month; a date secured thanks to Doyle’s superb strike during the quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers, which followed an impressive win at Sunderland.

Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United replaces Oliver Norwood: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Norwood, a veteran of the United squad which reached the top-flight under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, remains an integral part of the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief’s plans and could feature against David Wagner’s men.

MORE: McAtee’s Guardiola revelation

Sheffield United's manager Paul Heckingbottom: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
Oliver Norwood in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
