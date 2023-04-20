News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
10 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

New Sheffield United promotion outcome predicted as Middlesbrough, Luton, West Brom, Coventry, Norwich, Blackburn final positions revealed - gallery

Sheffield United have taken another big step towards the Premier League after midweek results saw them move seven points clear of their nearest challengers, Luton Town.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST

After beating Bristol City on Tuesday evening, United could put their feet up and watch Luton draw at Reading and Middlesbrough beat Hull 24 hours later as they continue their respective bids to overtake the Blades and win automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

With a number of clubs vying for the play-offs and to avoid relegation to League One, the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the table will look come the final day, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

A general view of the match ball ahead of kickoff of Sheffield United v Stoke City at Bramall Lane (Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

1. Race for the Premier League

A general view of the match ball ahead of kickoff of Sheffield United v Stoke City at Bramall Lane (Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
41 points. Relegation chances: 99%. Last gameweek chances: 98%

2. 24th Blackpool (relegated)

41 points. Relegation chances: 99%. Last gameweek chances: 98% Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
41 points. Relegation chances: 98%. Last gameweek chances: 97%

3. 23rd Wigan Athletic (relegated)

41 points. Relegation chances: 98%. Last gameweek chances: 97% Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
46 points. Relegated: 37%. Last gameweek chances: 36%

4. 22nd Reading (relegated)

46 points. Relegated: 37%. Last gameweek chances: 36% Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:MiddlesbroughLutonWest BromCoventryBlackburnPremier LeagueLuton TownBlades