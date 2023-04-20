Sheffield United have taken another big step towards the Premier League after midweek results saw them move seven points clear of their nearest challengers, Luton Town.

After beating Bristol City on Tuesday evening, United could put their feet up and watch Luton draw at Reading and Middlesbrough beat Hull 24 hours later as they continue their respective bids to overtake the Blades and win automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

With a number of clubs vying for the play-offs and to avoid relegation to League One, the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the table will look come the final day, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

