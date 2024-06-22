Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Sheffield United transfer stories as fans await news of a potential takeover.

The summer transfer window is into its second week but progress regarding Sheffield United’s investment is negligible. Hope that the wheels could start turning early have been somewhat hampered by the ongoing takeover situation, with a US-led consortium looking to take control and all other business seemingly on hold.

The focus as things stand is on cut-price additions, whether it be through free transfers or loan deals, but things could change if a takeover is completed and money pumped into the club. For now, all is relatively quiet in South Yorkshire but The Star has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories surrounding the club anyway.

Calvert-Lewin talks

Newcastle United are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Blades academy graduate Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton. The Telegraph report that Calvert-Lewin has long been on the radar of Eddie Howe with talks ‘progressing’ as the two clubs try to agree on a fee.

Calvert-Lewin will enter the final 12 months of his Everton contract this summer and is thought to be keen on the move, with Newcastle aiming to challenge for European football again next season. The report claims there is ‘confidence’ a deal can be struck, although there are plenty of barriers to hurdle before confirmation.

United sold Calvert-Lewin to Everton for just £1.5m back in 2016, following loan spells at Stalybridge Celtic and Northampton Town. The striker has gone on to score 68 goals in 248 appearances for the Toffees. It is unclear whether any kind of sell-on clause was inserted in the deal.

Millar deal ‘in place’

While there haven’t been any arrivals at Bramall Lane thus far, United have reportedly laid the foundations on one potential arrival. BBC Sheffield journalist Adam Oxley reports that a deal ‘is in place’ for the Blades to sign FC Basel winger Liam Millar after the Copa America.

Millar is currently away with the Canadian national team and played 85 minutes in his side’s 2-0 group stage defeat to world champions Argentina overnight. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Preston North End where he registered five goals and five assists in 36 Championship appearances.