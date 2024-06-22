Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news surrounding Sheffield United as preparations for next season continue.

Sheffield United are still yet to make their first signing of the summer, with much of their transfer business this summer likely to be conditioned by exits. A number of bigger earners are going to have to move on before the end of the summer window, with the books needing to be balanced at Bramall Lane.

That’s especially the case because of the uncertainty over a takeover, and indeed the need for one to take place. Chris Wilder has already made it clear he wants to make significant changes to the squad to collect a group of hard-working players, a hallmark of his squads. It’s likely to be a long summer for the Blades, though, and much like Leeds United last season, it may well be the case that transfer business both in and out runs right up until the deadline at the end of August.

Ndiaye links

Former Blades star Iliman Ndiaye could be on the move this summer just one year after leaving Bramall Lane. The attacking midfielder made 30 league appearances for Marseille last season, scoring three times, struggling to replicate his form from United, but he has taken a big step up, also playing in the Europa League.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton have reignited their interest in the midfielder, although their financial situation means their transfer situation is not clear this summer. Ndiaye joined Marseille for as much as £20million, and just one year on, it’s unlikely the French club will accept any less, while the player may also need convincing given the French side are his boyhood club.

Palmer on Blades issues

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes the Blades must get their finances and ownership situation under control, currently risking falling behind in the transfer window, especially with reported target Harrison Burrows. “I don’t believe Chris Wilder can do any business until the takeover - or the proposed takeover - of Sheffield United is done,” Palmer told Football League World.

“One of Peterborough’s prized assets will command a transfer fee of about £5 million, Posh turned down that figure for Burrows two years ago. They also rejected a bid from an unnamed club back in January, with Coventry one of a number of clubs also mentioned in connection with the 22-year-old.

“Until the takeover is done at Sheffield United, there will be no incomings or outgoings. I know manager Chris Wilder has offloaded a lot of players that were available on a free, and they did bring in money last year with Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, but it’s believed that no transfer business will be done before that takeover is done, which is hampering Sheffield United and hampering Chris Wilder to do business for the start of the next season as they look at an immediate return back to the Premier League.