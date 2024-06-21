All 21 Championship transfers so far, including ex-Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday stars and £15m man

By Jamie Kemble
Published 21st Jun 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 18:30 BST

A look at all of the deals that have taken place across the Championship so far.

Championship clubs have already been busy snapping up new players, with free agents on the lookout for new clubs, while others have moved quick to lock down new players amid competition for signings. Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs who have moved quickly to snap up two free signings, while Sheffield United’s squad rebuild is yet to truly begin.

Fortunately, there is plenty of time for clubs to do business, and things are usually quieter during summers that include international tournaments. Still, we have seen as many as 21 deals wrapped up across the second tier, and here we run you through the lot. Take a look below.

Linfield to Blackburn Rovers

1. Aodhan Doherty - £100,000

Linfield to Blackburn Rovers | Getty Images

Genk to Burnley

2. Mike Tresor - £15m

Genk to Burnley | AFP via Getty Images

Montpellier to Burnley

3. Maxime Estève - £10m

Montpellier to Burnley | Getty Images

Huddersfield Town to Coventry City

4. Jack Rudoni - £5m

Huddersfield Town to Coventry City | Getty Images

