Championship clubs have already been busy snapping up new players, with free agents on the lookout for new clubs, while others have moved quick to lock down new players amid competition for signings. Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs who have moved quickly to snap up two free signings, while Sheffield United’s squad rebuild is yet to truly begin.
Fortunately, there is plenty of time for clubs to do business, and things are usually quieter during summers that include international tournaments. Still, we have seen as many as 21 deals wrapped up across the second tier, and here we run you through the lot. Take a look below.
