Chris Wilder will be feeling the temptation to shuffle his Sheffield United pack for tomorrow’s visit of Bristol City, as his side face the second of three big games in eight days. The Blades moved back level with leaders Leeds after beating Preston North End at the weekend, and can go above them with a positive result against Liam Manning’s side.
To further complicate Wilder’s thinking, Gus Hamer and Vini Souza came off against Preston with fitness issues and the next game after this one happens to be the Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough. With all that in mind, we stepped into Wilder’s shoes and selected the side we’d send out against the Robins - does it look good to you, or is there anything you’d do differently?
1. Michael Cooper
Had a comfortable afternoon of it at the weekend as he racked up another clean sheet this season and will be hoping that run continues with another couple before the international break | Getty Images
2. Femi Seriki
Came on at half-time against Preston and a couple of defensive moments highlighted his inexperience but he offers a real threat going forward and hopefully he’s in a position to play at least 60 Photo: Nick Potts
3. Rob Holding
Three games in just over a week, and him sitting on nine bookings with one game until the cut-off point, has tempted me to rest Anel Ahmedhodžić for this one, with the benefit of a player of Holding’s experience and class coming in | Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson
With that in mind Robinson partners him at the heart of defence, on the back of another good display against Preston to protect Cooper Photo: Simon Bellis