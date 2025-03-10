Chris Wilder will be feeling the temptation to shuffle his Sheffield United pack for tomorrow’s visit of Bristol City , as his side face the second of three big games in eight days. The Blades moved back level with leaders Leeds after beating Preston North End at the weekend, and can go above them with a positive result against Liam Manning’s side.

To further complicate Wilder’s thinking, Gus Hamer and Vini Souza came off against Preston with fitness issues and the next game after this one happens to be the Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough. With all that in mind, we stepped into Wilder’s shoes and selected the side we’d send out against the Robins - does it look good to you, or is there anything you’d do differently?