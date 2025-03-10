Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to finish the season strongly when they go to Norwich City on Tuesday evening, having beaten Plymouth Argyle 3-0 over the weekend. Danny Röhl’s side haven’t won back-to-back league games since December but still harbour hope of an impressive top-10 finish.

Norwich currently occupy that final spot in the top 10 after drawing 1-1 at home to Oxford United on Friday evening. The Canaries are now unbeaten in four, albeit three of those have been draws. They are just two points above Wednesday, who could leapfrog their hosts with an away-day win, and ahead of tomorrow’s meeting The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.