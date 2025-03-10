Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday injury news with 11 out and 2 doubts

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday head to Carrow Road on Tuesday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to finish the season strongly when they go to Norwich City on Tuesday evening, having beaten Plymouth Argyle 3-0 over the weekend. Danny Röhl’s side haven’t won back-to-back league games since December but still harbour hope of an impressive top-10 finish.

Norwich currently occupy that final spot in the top 10 after drawing 1-1 at home to Oxford United on Friday evening. The Canaries are now unbeaten in four, albeit three of those have been draws. They are just two points above Wednesday, who could leapfrog their hosts with an away-day win, and ahead of tomorrow’s meeting The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Missed Norwich's weekend draw against Oxford United due to hamstring tightness and will not be involved midweek. Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup pencilled in a return after the March international break.

1. Angus Gunn - out

Missed Norwich's weekend draw against Oxford United due to hamstring tightness and will not be involved midweek. Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup pencilled in a return after the March international break. | Getty Images

Another who will miss out, but only just, with the midfielder expected to return from a hamstring problem this weekend. Thorup has confirmed he will not be involved against Wednesday.

2. Marcelino Nunez - doubt

Another who will miss out, but only just, with the midfielder expected to return from a hamstring problem this weekend. Thorup has confirmed he will not be involved against Wednesday. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The striker's loan at Norwich had virtually ended after a calf injury ruled him out for the season.

3. Lewis Dobbin - out

The striker's loan at Norwich had virtually ended after a calf injury ruled him out for the season. | Getty Images

Also out for the season due to an ankle injury.

4. Ben Chrisene - out

Also out for the season due to an ankle injury. Photo: Tony Johnson

