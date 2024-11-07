Sheffield United are preparing for the Steel City Derby this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday

There is ‘more to come’ from the Blades as they prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby this weekend.

That view comes from Sheffield United writer Danny Hall, ahead of the first clash between the two sides in five years.

Chris Wilder’s side head into the match on the back of their dramatic 2-1 win away at Bristol City on Wednesday night. They fell behind 1-0 to the Robins after Anis Mehmeti’s penalty with 15 minutes of normal time to play. The visitors then turned the game around late on after goals by Ryan Oné and Harrison Burrows.

Speaking on The Steel City Derby Preview on ShotsTV along with Chris Holt and Joe Crann, The Star’s Sheffield United journalist Hall said: “It’s (the Bristol City win) another tick in the box isn’t it? There’s more than one way to win a game as we know. You can play teams off the park, you can relentlessly and professionally grind them down like we saw at Blackburn on Saturday where they didn’t really get out of second gear and it was more than enough, and then sometimes you just have to roll up your sleeves and show some character, show what you’re about and what drives you as a person and as a player.

“That’s what they did last night (at Ashton Gate). They weren’t great which we have said quite a few times this season. I’m convinced we haven’t seen United out of third gear. I think there is so many more levels for this team to go through. I’m not saying they will on Sunday, although I hope they do obviously. There is still a lot more to come from team. It is still gelling together.

“There were so many new players in the summer, I keep saying that over and over again, I sound like a broken record. It is really important to recognise the scale of the overhaul in the summer. There were so many players leaving and so many players coming in getting used to the system, getting used to each other. We have seen that. They’ve done that and married it with the results as well but I still think there is a lot more to come in the future.”

He added: “People talk about form going out of the window (ahead of derbies). If you offered Chris (Wilder) or Danny Rohl to go into this on the back of three wins or three defeats, they are obviously going to pick the wins. It does a lot to you as a group. It strengthens the bond between you. You’re in there to win games, that’s the whole point, that’s what we’re there for.

“Last night was a different kind of win. They say three points are always equal but sometimes it does feel a little bit more special. They did last night. The whole feel around the place is a lot better.”

Sheffield United are currently sat in 2nd place in the Championship table after their win over Bristol City. They are two points behind Sunderland at the top and two above Leeds United below them in 3rd after nine wins from their first 14 fixtures. The Blades will be in confident mood as they look to make it three wins on the spin against the Owls.