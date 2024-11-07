After their thumping 6-2 defeat against Watford, Sheffield Wednesday immediately bounced back with a win over Norwich City to set them up nicely for this weekend. The Owls will visit Sheffield United for the Steel City Derby on Sunday and will hope to deny their rivals of a critical three points.

The Blades are currently challenging for an automatic promotion spot at the end of the season. Wednesday have started their campaign on a more positive note, after battling against relegation last term. Danny Röhl’s side are currently on 18 points from 14 games, but that is just three clear of the bottom three in a congested table.

As with every Championship season, we can expect multiple changes throughout the campaign as clubs battle at both the top and bottom of the table. Take a look at the latest bookmakers’ relegation odds and see who have been named as the favourites to go down based on their performances and results so far.