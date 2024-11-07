Alan Biggs on the return of the Sheffield derby after five years without a Steel City showdown

From this neutral corner, just one wish for the first Sheffield derby in nearly six years. A good game. For a change. But I wouldn’t expect anyone of partisan persuasions - in other words, everyone else - to share that view. Oh no. I hear you, totally get it. And that’s one reason why, certainly in recent times, the steel city showdown often fails to live up to the hype. But, in a sense, it does live up to expectations. Win first, entertain second. Or more to the point, don’t dare lose.

Another explainer as to why this clash is rarely a classic. It’s fully understandable for fans of both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday to feel this way; I just hope the managers and players don’t take it to quite those extremes. Regardless, the game invariably attracts national TV coverage. Which is hard to justify in the context that all the last three meetings, between January 2018 and March 2019, ended 0-0. And very nil-nil at that.

So my wish, sitting precariously on the top of this very high fence, is that both teams really go for it. Or more specifically, both managers.

In general, it’s alien to the psyche and make-up of these two not to be positive. But it was an example of how this special game can mess with mindsets that even United’s Chris Wilder seemed a little spooked by it in the first instalment of that goalless trilogy, back in early 2018.

John Fleck of Sheffield United competes with Sam Hutchinson of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United at Hillsborough Stadium on March 04, 2019 | Getty Images

Sometimes the away side can play with more freedom in these shindigs. The Blades boss had seen his side storm an altogether different affair in their epic 4-2 triumph at Hillsborough earlier that season. Yet the handbrake stayed on in the return against an ultra defensive Wednesday at Bramall Lane with a frustrated Billy Sharp shackled to the home bench.

I happened to bump into a clearly dischuffed Billy in the car park afterwards. You could say a chuffing Billy, though I was able to calm him slightly by telling him his manager had just admitted he might have been wrong. I say “even Wilder” might have been driven by a desire not to be beaten that night, however subconsciously, but as a lifelong Blade nobody feels the fixture more deeply.

It’ll be the same this time in the sense he’ll be the participant most steeped in it, whereas Wednesday’s German manager Danny Rohl will be completely new to it. Rohl, though, is not a man to lose sight of such a distinctive challenge, to downplay its importance, or to shirk being brave in his approach when the stakes are highest. Therefore, and suspecting Wilder knows deep down he can’t be thinking about not losing, I reckon this one could break the mould.

And Sheffield as a whole needs that. To project a thriller into the national consciousness. To go from dour to dramatic.

Sheffield United have to be favourites on Sunday. It’s not mind games. Their position in the table and home advantage can’t have it any other way. But it’s certainly not a safe prediction; not in what is effectively a cup tie. I hope it’s as exciting as one. Only three points at stake? Forget that one. It’s a lame claim for the losers. The ripples spread outwards and onwards.

No-one who was there can forget how the 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday win in the so-called “Boxing Day Massacre” of 1979 changed the entire course of the season for both clubs - with the Owls surging on to promotion and the Blades, early pacesetters, falling away. Or that Dave Bassett’s United twice shocked Trevor Francis’s Wednesday in upturning the then Premier League table.

In this case, there’s also the ensuing fortnight’s international break to endure or enjoy.

The only prediction I’ll make is that I doubt we’ll see a result of that 4-0 magnitude either way. A close game is not only the safest bet but also the likeliest. Tight contests are the order of the day in the Championship - Wednesday’s 6-2 crash to Watford last weekend being a stunning exception to the rule. It doesn’t really matter who’s playing who, the margins are usually so slight.

I’m writing ahead of the midweek action for deadline reasons but it can be assumed there will be a sizeable gap in terms of points and also expectations for the season.

Owls fans would probably take mid-table here and now while Blades supporters, with takeover investment on the agenda, would expect nothing below top six. What does that change about Sunday? Nothing really at face value. Except confirming that the blue half has most to gain and the red half most to lose. Will that play into it?

Ultimately results are normally determined by mistakes or a piece of magic. Or both. Then there’s luck, the most underrated element in football because it is never given the acknowledgment it deserves. Sheffield United have a potential unlocker in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, the mercurial winger on loan from Crystal Palace. Equally, Wednesday know that their talismanic skipper, Barry Bannan, is still capable of swinging any game.

You’d have to say the Owls have more mistakes in them than United, on the record so far, yet we are talking here about one 90 minutes.

Let’s hope we are talking about it long into the night - and all the way up to the next match-up in March.