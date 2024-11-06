Sheffield United showcase promotion credentials once more in dramatic Bristol City victory in warm-up for Sheffield Wednesday derby clash

After climbing into the automatic promotion places, for the time being at least, with their third win on the bounce and fifth in seven, Sheffield United go into Sunday’s derby clash against city rivals Wednesday with an ever-increasing target on their backs. But far from it being something to fear, boss Chris Wilder agrees that it is something they should relish.

United came down from the Premier League in the summer, a route that many tally with instant success in the Championship, but there was a real turnover at Bramall Lane after returning to the Championship and they certainly can’t be accused of flexing their financial muscle to outspend the rest of the division in the manner of some of their rivals.

That makes United’s start - Tuesday’s dramatic victory over Bristol City took them up to second in the Championship table, at least unitl the rest of the league caught up on Wednesday evening - all the more remarkable but with the status as one of the promotion pack comes a heightened sense of expectation and also opposition teams raising their game.

“I think we’ll always have that [target] after spending three seasons out of six in the Premier League,” said boss Wilder. “There’ll always be this collective opinion of: ‘They were a Premier League team, they’ve got this and that and spend this and that.’ I think anyone who knows what’s going on knows that’s not the case.

“But coming out of the Premier League, you always have this on your back. Do Balckburn players give a bit more in front of 4,000 away fans, and playing in front of a team that's been in the Premier League with the likes of Vini Souza playing? We have got that on our back, and we have to enjoy it. We want that to continue, because that will mean we're winning games.”