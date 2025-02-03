Rob Holding closes in on Sheffield United move amid clarity on transfer status & potential Chris Wilder headache

Rob Holding has begun his medical with Sheffield United ahead of a planned switch to Bramall Lane, The Star understands. The Crystal Palace defender - who emerged as a United target after the Blades suffered frustration in their pursuit of the QPR defender Jimmy Dunne on deadline day - is undergoing his medical tests in London.

United had been desperate to sign a centre-half to fill the void left by Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury and also considered Japhet Tanganga of Millwall before being informed that it would take a huge offer to even tempt them into doing business for one of their key men. United instead switched their attentions to Holding, who has been in exile at Crystal Palace after falling out of favour with manager Oliver Glasner.

We understand that as things stand the deal has been structured as a loan one, which will bring its own headache for boss Chris Wilder unless something changes. EFL rules limit sides to five loans on a matchday teamsheet and Holding’s move, should all go as planned, would take the Blades to six, with Alfie Gilchrist, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Harry Clarke, Hamza Choudhury and Ben Brereton Diaz already at Bramall Lane on temporary deals from clubs in the Premier League.

That would mean a difficult conversation with at least one member of his squad who would be left out of matchday squads in the final throes of the season, although the situation can be assessed on a game-by-game basis. Quizzed by The Star last week about that very situation, of potentially leaving a loanee in the stands on matchdays, Wilder admitted: “I don't really want to make that decision because of the personality and chemistry of the group

“But if needs must ... because we do need. But there are other players on that list and we're working tirelessly and will do that until the end of the window. There'll be a couple coming available over the weekend, without a shadow of a doubt, because that's always the case. As we've seen previously here, and in the window. We're ready to do business and if it's not a permanent and it doesn't fit, or it's too expensive or the wages are too high or the selling club's fee is too high and not reasonable for us and our valuation, then we'll walk away and we'll go again.”

