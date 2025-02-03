Rob Holding’s Crystal Palace exile explained as defender nears Sheffield United transfer switch

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Glasner, the Crystal Palace manager, confirmed there was “no chance” of a Selhurst Park lifeline for Rob Holding ahead of his expected deadline-day transfer switch to Sheffield United. The Blades have moved to tie up a deal for the former Arsenal man after being frustrated in their pursuit for QPR stopper Jimmy Dunne on the final day of the window.

The Blades made a final bid for the Irish defender earlier today but QPR are standing firm over a player who could walk away for nothing in a few months, with United forced to consider alternative options. One was Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga but the Londoners were demanding huge money for the former Tottenham man which priced the Blades out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United instead made their move for Holding on what is thought to initially be a loan deal until the end of the season. That will cause another issue in that EFL clubs are only allowed to name five loan players on their teamsheet and Holding’s arrival, if it were on a temporary basis, would take the Blades up to six.

But whether it does become a loan or a late deal can be struck with Palace to make it permanent, the player will surely be looking forward to a potentially fresh start in South Yorkshire after a period of exile at Palace. He hasn’t played a senior game since September 2023 - which was his only appearance of that season, and his only for Palace so far - and his only football this term has come as an overage player in the U21s in the Football League Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He fell out of favour after an unspecified incident - reported by the BBC to be a disagreement over “a post-match running session following Holding's last involvement in the first team - which saw Glasner banish him to train with the U21s at a separate training facility to Palace’s first team. But he is said to have remained professional throughout his exile and while on first glance his handful of appearances in the last few years may point to a player with a chequered injury history, the truth is a little more complicated.

Speaking last week Glasner was asked if there was any chance Holding could come back in, to which the Palace manager replied bluntly: “No.” Pressed on if there was any particular reason why, the Austrian said: “Of course, but the reason Rob knows and it is not for the public.”

Asked if Holding could potentially leave before tonight’s 11pm deadline, Glasner added: “Yes, if there's a club who wants to sign him and he wants to go there, I think there will be a solution. But until now it was not and as always, like in any other deal, you need three parties who say yes - two clubs and Rob. As long as not all three parties say: ‘Yes, I'll do it,’ nothing will happen.”