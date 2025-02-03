Sheffield United forward linked with Premier League transfer commits future to Blades before deadline-day move
Louie Marsh pledged his immediate future to boyhood club Sheffield United before agreeing a deadline-day move to leave Bramall Lane on loan. The forward was linked with a Premier League transfer move recently but United have no plans to let him depart on a permanent basis.
As we revealed earlier the U21 regular, who scored his first senior goal for the Blades earlier this season against Wrexham in the EFL Cup, has agreed a loan move to Fleetwood Town for the rest of the season, to gain some more valuable first-team exposure after the signings of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon pushed him further down the pecking order.
Marsh has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal at Bramall Lane, keeping him at the club until 2028, with his current deal set to expire next year as things stood. United earlier today sanctioned another loan move which will see promising midfielder Owen Hampson spend the rest of the season at Scottish Championship side Dunfermline.