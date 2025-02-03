Exclusive: Sheffield United man makes deadline-day transfer exit as League Two switch agreed

Highly-regarded Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh will spend the remainder of the season in League Two, The Star understands, after a deal was agreed with Fleetwood Town. The homegrown starlet was linked with a permanent move to the Premier League in this transfer window but United are keen to keep him at Bramall Lane in the long term.

But the recent additions of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon pushed him further down the pecking order in South Yorkshire and he was one of a number of players United were keen to expose to first-team football in the last few months of the season, with Ryan One and Jamal Baptiste also potentially leaving on a temporary basis before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Marsh was close to moving to Fleetwood before the weekend but the move was delayed. If the deal goes as expected and he is selected, his debut for Pete Wild’s side could potentially come this weekend at home to Cheltenham Town.

Marsh has tasted senior football for the Blades this season, scoring on his full debut in the League Cup victory over Wrexham in August, and was a regular on the bench of late before United finally secured some much-needed transfer reinforcements. United kept most of their younger players inside the building in the summer, to avoid leaving themselves short when the season began, but that plan was reassessed in this window.

“The number of players from the academy who've supplemented the group, that was never going to be the plan,” said boss Chris Wilder recently. It was needs-must, really. So in an ideal world the Marshys and the Ryan Ones and Hampsons, and even the Baptistes [would go out on loan]. There'll always be the ones who come through like Femi Seriki and impress everyone, and we're delighted he's done that. He's been part of the first team group with Blaster [Oliver Arblaster] and [Andre Brooks] and [Sydie] Peck but Ryan One's just turned 18 and is starting games at the top of the Championship.

“That's not ideal for him or for us, but he's gained great experience being in a changing room full of winners. Ultimately though they need senior football and also there'll be an opportunity for those boys, there's been plenty of calls on them. they're highly regarded internally but they need to go and get some football under their belts.

“At times I don't think it'd be right for me to expose them to top-end Championship football but every experience is one they can lean on. But there will be quite a few young boys going out on loan and hopefully getting the 15/20 games they need for their progression.”