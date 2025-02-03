Sheffield United and their Championship rivals are looking to do late business.

Sunderland are expected to confirm the signing of Jayden Danns shortly with the Liverpool forward currently on Wearside undergoing medical tests.

Blackburn Rovers and Hull City had been interested in Danns throughout January but Sunderland look to have won that race, with Sky Sports reporting on his imminent six-month loan switch. The 19-year-old could be confirmed as a Black Cats player later today, should his medical go through without issue.

His addition will further strengthen a Sunderland outfit who have been aggressive this month after cementing themselves among the top-four teams fighting for automatic promotion. Regis Le Bris’ side are two places and six points behind Sheffield United.

Danns spent the first-half of the season on the fringes of Liverpool’s first-team, having broken into the senior picture under Jurgen Klopp last year. The teenage forward has four appearances to his name under Arne Slot this term but only one has come from the start, with a mid-season loan exit expected.

Sunderland already spent £5million to make Wilson Isidor’s loan move permanent while also pulling off a sensational coup in landing Enzo Le Fee on loan from AS Roma. But they are at risk of losing the most recent star to come out of their academy, with Brighton in talks to sign winger Tommy Watson.

The Seagulls have offered £8.5m plus add-ons for 18-year-old Watson, who is highly regarded at the Stadium of Light despite starting just six Championship games this season. Sky Sports have also reported Sunderland’s interest in Brighton’s Simon Adingra, with club chiefs suggesting the prospect of his loan arrival as part of negotiations surrounding Watson.

Such a deal is thought to be difficult but things are progressing well in their pursuit of Danns, who could be confirmed as a Black Cats player before the 11pm deadline. It is expected he will replace Watson as Sunderland's fourth winger, with Le Bris clear in his desire for depth out wide.

Speaking last week, the Sunderland boss said: “If Tommy did leave, we have to replace him. We need two wingers on each flank, this is a better balance. Enzo can play here but only because we don't have others available at the moment.”

Earlier on Monday, fellow promotion rivals Burnley confirmed the loan signing of Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards, who played alongside Scott Parker at Tottenham Hotspur. The 26-year-old’s arrival is seen as a major coup for the Clarets.

Leeds United are the only top-four club yet to strengthen but they retain an interest in Southampton striker Cameron Archer. Any move for the 23-year-old will come late and only if the struggling Saints can sign a forward of their own beforehand.