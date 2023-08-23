Medical scheduled as Sheffield United agree deal for Leeds United target

The Blades are closing in one a key target after seeing off competition from Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa and England Under-21 striker Cameron Archer.

The 21-year-old frontman is believed to have attracted attention from the likes of Leeds United and Middlesbrough after scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 23 appearances during a loan spell with the latter in the second half of last season.

However, it now looks likely Archer will be handed a chance to lead the Blades frontline in the Premier League as he moved a step closer to following in the footsteps of the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Tom Davies by becoming Paul Heckingbottom’s eighth summer signing.

Speaking last week about the possibility of adding more new faces to his squad, Heckingbottom said: “Generally we don’t have to speak about it too much. They would know how we work and what the environment is like – and why the loans have worked well.

“It’s not like we’re magicians, it’s hard work, and the players have to buy into it as well. We tend to find when agents ring us, it’s because they want their player to come here and when we contact clubs they know we will be a good fit for them football-wise. The work has never stopped in terms of trying to get players in. We know what we need and we have to go all out to try and get it.”