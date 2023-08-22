Paul Heckingbottom insists Sheffield United do not want to “compromise” in their search for transfer reinforcements ahead of next week’s transfer deadline. The Blades are desperate for squad depth after a difficult summer in the transfer market so far.

Narrow defeats in their opening two Premier League games, against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, have only highlighted their lack of strength in depth further, with Benie Traore - at 20 years old and in his first season of English football - the most experienced forward to have featured for the Blades so far this season.

A raft of injuries and lack of transfer breakthroughs meant that Heckingbottom had to turn to teenagers Andre Brooks and Antwoine Hackford from the bench at Forest, with transfer focus being placed on attackers ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester City at Bramall Lane. United are keen on Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer but have reportedly identified Swansea’s Joel Piroe as a potential alternative and have also been linked with Facundo Pellistri of Manchester United on loan.

Swansea also value Piroe highly, with United facing real difficulty in their bid to replace star man Iliman Ndiaye this summer. “We could get someone in,” admitted Heckingbottom after Forest, before conceding that the process becomes “more difficult” in trying to sign players who fit United’s style of play and that he has identified.

“But there comes a point when we have to do deals; we have to get them done. And there are ones there that we can get done, and I’m pushing to get those done. But it’s difficult. We’re not well off and it’s tough but we’re trying our best and we don’t want to compromise.