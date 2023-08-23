Paul Heckingbottom is confident that new signing Gustavo Hamer will only get better when he settles into life at Sheffield United. The former Coventry City man made an instant impact on his debut at Nottingham Forest last week, curling home the Blades’ equaliser in an eventual 2-1 defeat.

But the performance of the new boy was one of a few positives that United could take from their display at the City Ground, which looked set to earn at least a point until Chris Wood’s late winner sentenced them to a second defeat in as many games so far. Hamer showed his obvious quality on the ball by curling past Matt Turner and into the top corner to level the scores and Heckingbottom is looking forward to the 26-year-old getting even better when he adjusts fully to life at the Lane.

“That was Gus’s first 90 and it is a big jump up,” Heckingbottom said. “I was less worried about him because he has featured and had football with Coventry. We know he has moments like that and it’s a great way to endear yourself to the fans, but he’s a player who will still get better.

“When he understands us and how we play. I love how he plays and the energy he brings and risks the ball and takes chances. As he gets fitter and stronger, and understands us and me a little bit more, you’ll see a lot more to him without the ball as well.”

That will be music to the ears of Unitedites who have taken Hamer to their hearts already. “It’s amazing; you can’t beat scoring on your debut,” Hamer said. “You’d prefer to score and win the game, but it wasn’t that way. I’m happy with my goal but I wanted three points more.