Premier League predicted table - where analysts think Sheffield United, Everton and Chelsea finish - gallery
It’s been a tricky return to the Premier League for Sheffield United but there’s still a long way to go this season.
It’s been a tricky return to Premier League life for Sheffield United following defeats to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest but there’s a very long way to go in top flight campaign.
Gustavo Hamer’s goal at the City Ground is reason for optimism, although the visit of Manchester City to Bramall Lane on Sunday won’t fill Blades’ fans with all too much hope.
Nonetheless, after that comes the chance to pick up momentum with the Carabao Cup meeting with Lincoln City before Everton come calling in Yorkshire.
Following the second round of Premier League fixtures, data experts at Opta crunched the numbers to predict the most likely finishing position for every team from the opening round of games, and here’s where the whizzes have Sheffield United finishing come the end of the season.