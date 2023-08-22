It’s been a tricky return to the Premier League for Sheffield United but there’s still a long way to go this season.

Gustavo Hamer’s goal at the City Ground is reason for optimism, although the visit of Manchester City to Bramall Lane on Sunday won’t fill Blades’ fans with all too much hope.

Nonetheless, after that comes the chance to pick up momentum with the Carabao Cup meeting with Lincoln City before Everton come calling in Yorkshire.